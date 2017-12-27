× Homicide total unusually high in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The county where Lawrence is located has tallied its highest annual homicide total in at least a decade.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Douglas County recorded nine homicides, all in the last six months of the year. The total includes three people killed in October when gunfire erupted around bar-closing time in Lawrence. This year’s other multiple-homicide was the result of domestic violence. In August, a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were shot and killed by the child’s father, who then killed himself in rural Lawrence.

Four years in the past decade, Lawrence was homicide-free. Last year, in 2016, the city had just one.

Three of this year’s deaths were in the county. Until this year, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had investigated no homicides in the past decade.