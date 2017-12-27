Hundreds gather at prayer vigil to remember 4 Kearney women killed in rollover crash in Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. – Hundreds attended a vigil Wednesday night to remember four Kearney women who were killed in tragic crash on icy Kansas roads the day after Christmas.

Lisa, Brianna and Aria Luft and close friend Saleena Senzee died Tuesday after their pickup hit a slick, icy spot on Interstate 70 near Abilene, Kansas. Officials said the truck slammed into a guardrail then went over a bridge, plunging 25 feet below into a ravine and landing on its top.

Leaders at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Liberty, where the Luft family attend, opened their doors to a mourning community.

During Wednesday’s service, faith leaders prayed for strength and healing for all who are affected by this tragic loss.

Brandon Luft, who lost his 47-year-old wife and 14- and 20-year-old daughters in the crash, gave an emotional address during the service.

“The first thing I want to say is thank you very, very, very much,” Brandon Luft said.

He asked for continued prayers and support to get through this difficult time.

“God has blessed me with the most wonderful marriage for 25 and a half years," he said. "Lisa was truly the most amazing person. Our lives are changing now dramatically."

Brandon and Lisa Luft had six children. Those kids were involved in many activities in the community and touched many lives.

“I knew the family growing up with Ethan (Luft)," Chase Davis said. "We were best friends since fourth grade, and then I knew Bri and Selena personally. They were managers for the Kearney wrestling team, and they were just great people."

Davis started one of the GoFundMe pages that has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. In a little over one day that page has raised more than $30,000.

“Immediately I was shocked, and I texted Ethan to let him know if there was anything he needed, just let me know, and then I started a GoFundMe me on Facebook and it started to take off," Davis said.

Those in attendance at Wednesday night's service said it represented the families and their community well.

“The service was beautiful," Luft family friend Madeline Martin said. "I thought it was a beautiful reflection of the love that they have for Christ. It was just an honor to be here and share that with them and their church community and the community of Kearney."

Several pages and funds have been set up to support the families through this difficult time, including the GoFundMe page started by Davis and another that has raised more than $5,000. Memorial funds have been established for the Luft Family and Senzee at the Pony Express Bank in Liberty, Kearney Bank & Trust Company and St. Stephen Lutheran Church.