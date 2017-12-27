Kansas delaying launch of new system for issuing driver’s licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas is delaying the launch of a new computer system for issuing driver’s licenses.

The Department of Revenue announced Wednesday what it called a slight delay for the KanLicense system that was supposed to launch Jan. 2.

The announcement came less than two weeks after a state audit raised questions about whether the system would be ready.

The new system would replace a decades-old system and initially was to be deployed early in 2012.

The department said the latest delay will be “only a matter of days or weeks” and that driver’s licenses offices will remain open.

Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said testing showed that the system needed a little more work. He also said launching it as planned would require hundreds of employees to work on New Year’s Day.