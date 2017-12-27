Rookie QB Mahomes to start for Chiefs in game at Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes II will make his NFL debut at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs when they play an otherwise meaningless game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that the former Texas Tech star would start in Denver.

The Chiefs locked up the AFC West with a 29-13 victory over the Dolphins last weekend, and cannot improve their playoff positioning against the Broncos. So, it makes sense for starting quarterback Alex Smith and many of the other regulars to get a week off before the playoffs.

Chiefs beat reporter BJ Kissel tweeted that Mahomes said the first person he told was his mom, who was already planning on going to the game. He added that his whole family is coming to the game now.

Reid declined to say who else might sit out, but he did say there will be enough starters around his young quarterback to ensure Mahomes gets a fair chance to succeed.