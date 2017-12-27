Royals’ Eric Hosmer to be offered 6-year, $120 million deal by San Diego Padres, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two new reports indicate the San Diego Padres are prepared to make a big offer for Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer.

MLB Network and ESPN’s Buster Olney report the Padres are going to make the KC free agent a six-year, $120 million deal.

Hosmer, who received his fourth Rawlings Gold Glove and the Silver Slugger award in 2017, rejected a qualifying offer from the Royals in November. The $17.4-million contract would have kept Hosmer in KC for one more year had he accepted.

