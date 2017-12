Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A popular rapper recently showed his support on social media for Kansas City's Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Snoop Dogg posted a photo Tuesday wearing one of the museum's new bomber jackets.

The jacket features the museum's logo on the front and patches of Negro Leagues teams throughout.

Snoop Dogg is currently hosting a revival of the game show "The Joker's Wild" on TBS.

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 25, 2017 at 9:11pm PST