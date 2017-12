Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating the city's 149th homicide that happened on the Missouri side Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting near Independence and Spruce just after 10 p.m.

Responding officers found two victims. A man was taken to the hospital and is stable. A woman died from her injuries. She is the city's 149th homicide.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen, or knows, anything to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.