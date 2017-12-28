× 2 in custody after armed robbery suspects lead KCK police on cross-state chase ending in crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people are in custody Thursday night after an armed robbery led to a police chase across state lines.

According to KCK police dispatch, officers responded to an armed robbery report near 7th Street and Kansas Avenue. A suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Police pursued the suspects and the chase ended after two vehicles crashed near 13th Street and Baltimore Avenue in KCMO.

Officials on scene could not confirm if anyone was injured in the crash.

Fox 4’s Robert Townsend is on scene. This story will be updated as more information is available.