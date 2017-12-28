× 26-year-old man charged in early morning Independence murder after shooting at man 14 times

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 26-year-old man is facing charges for the murder of an Independence man on Thursday.

William M. Miller-Kirkland has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said he fired a gun at Teddis A. Burns-El more than a dozen times.

Police officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of N. Osage at about 3 a.m. Thursday because of a disturbance.

According to court records, witness told police Miller-Kirkland arrived at the home with a gun. Miller-Kirkland’s mother said she tried to get the gun away from him, but he then fired it at Burns-El, hitting the man in the arm.

Burns-El fell to the ground, prosecutors said, and then Miller-Kirkland allegedly stood over him and fired several more times before leaving the home.

Police found Burns-El dead and 14 shell casings when they arrived at the residence. Officers located Miller-Kirkland, fleeing in a vehicle. He initially refused to stop and then refused to cooperate as police took him into custody.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.