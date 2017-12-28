× 35-year-old KC man charged with murdering wife after allegedly shooting her then driving over her

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 35-year-old KC man has been charged in the Dec. 16 fatal shooting of his wife, prosecutors said Thursday.

Howard Tyrone Neely faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the death of Joegina L. Davis in south Kansas City.

Court documents say KC police found Davis in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds. A witness told police he was driving on Cable Road when he saw Davis. He stopped and asked the woman who shot her, and she told him “Tyrone,” according to court documents.

The woman said she got out of the car and then Neely allegedly shot her and ran over her.

The day after the shooting, police also received a ballistics hit from a Sept. 8, KCK crime scene that Neely was reportedly involved in. Witnesses in the KCK shooting told police Neely shot at them.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 cash.