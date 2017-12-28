At least 12 people killed, more injured in Bronx, NYC apartment fire, officials say

NEW YORK — At least 12 people, including a child, were killed in a fire Thursday night at an apartment building in the Bronx, one of New York City’s boroughs, officials said.

More people were seriously injured, but officials have not said how many.

The blaze broke out at a five-story building, a block from the grounds of the Bronx Zoo. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

About 170 firefighters worked in bone-chilling cold, just 15 degrees, to rescue people from the building.

Photographs and video of the building seemed to show that the fire, which was reported just before 7 p.m., appeared to be under control. No smoke or flames were visible, but windows on some upper floors were smashed and blackened.

“The smoke was crazy, people screaming, ‘Get out!,” a witness, Jamal Flicker, told the New York Post. “I heard a woman yelling, ‘We’re trapped, help!”

According to city records, the building had no elevator. Fire escapes were visible on the facade of the building.

One of the deadliest fires in recent city memory happened elsewhere in the Bronx in 2007. Nine children and one adult died in a blaze sparked by a space heater.

