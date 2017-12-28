× Kansas City police asking for help locating two suspects in separate homicide investigations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to locate two homicide suspects recently issued arrest warrants.

Malik Chapple, 21, is a suspect in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Travis Mills on Dec. 18, 2017, on 97th Street. According to court records, the shooting happened after a drug deal turned violent.

Deric Canady, 21, is a suspect in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Greican Davidson on Nov. 23, 2016, on Forest Avenue.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office recently issued arrest warrants for both men but have been unable to locate them.

Anyone with information on Chapple or Canady’s locations should call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.