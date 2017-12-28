KC’s Power & Light prepping for giant New Year’s Eve celebration thousands are expected to attend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The year is almost in the books. But before 2017 is done, some big parties requiring a lot of preparation will take over Kansas City on New Year's Eve.

Kansas City's New Year's ball in the Power & Light District has been hung. Stage lights are being turned on, and the sound system is being tested, all in preparation for Sunday night's big celebration.

"It kind of almost makes you feel like you’re in New York with the ball drop," said Ashley Stout, marketing director for the KCP&L District. "We do a huge countdown to midnight with confetti cannons that go off. A live band really gets the party going."

Roughly 8,000 party-goers are expected to come to Power & Light to ring in the new year.

"I came last year, and there were lots of lines. It was pretty crazy," said Emmy Smith of Kansas City.

The perk of the downtown party is that tickets get guests into the outdoor celebration and into surrounding venues, offering more than one way to get warm on what's expected to be a subzero night.

"We definitely will have our heaters on and definitely doing all the precautions," Stout said. "We’re bringing in extra heaters to place around our venue. As well as all the venues, we are really encouraging guests to stay inside if you’re cold. Come out and watch the ball drop. Venture and pop around."

It's important to note you'll want to use extra caution if your NYE plans include drinking alcohol. Doing so in the cold outside can lower your body temperature even more. So be sure to dress warm and stay indoors as much as possible.