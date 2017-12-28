× Lawrence woman, 30, found dead from single gunshot wound in chest that may have been accident

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person is dead after a shooting in the 2300 block of W. 26th Street Wednesday night.

At 11:10 p.m. Lawrence police officers were dispatched to an apartment where they discovered a 30-year-old woman died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

First-responders tried to save her at the scene but she died from her injuries.

Investigators have identified a suspect in the incident, and are working to locate him. Initial information indicates the shooting may have been accidental.

Police identified the victim as Lei Ala A. Turner.