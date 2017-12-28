Overland Park residents enjoying fire in fireplace suddenly realize their chimney, roof are on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Residents of an Overland Park duplex are not spending the end of 2017 the way they hoped. A fire that started in a chimney spread throughout the duplex in the 7300 block of W. 148th Street at about 7 p.m., Wednesday.

A resident reported a fire coming from the chimney that quickly spread to the roof. When firefighters arrived, they reported flames coming out of the roof of the single-story duplex and all residents out safely.

Additional fire was found in the attic. Firefighters put out the fire in about 20 minutes but crews spent additional time there putting out hotspots. While the fire was limited to the attic, chimney and roof of the single-story duplex, the home suffered smoke and water damage.

The two adult residents told firefighters they were using the fireplace at the time of the fire.

Firefighters remind residents with fireplaces to have their chimney professionally inspected every year to be sure it is free from defects. Overland Park Fire Dept., also recommends having your furnace serviced annually to be sure it’s operating properly.

