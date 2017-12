× Person found dead by river in Kansas City, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —¬†Officers responded Thursday morning to reports that a body was lying by the river in Kansas City, Kan.

When police responded to James Street and I-70, they found the person dead, but did not know if foul play was involved or if the cold could have contributed to the death.

