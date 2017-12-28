× Police release picture of hit-and-run suspect who left victim injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver didn’t stop after hitting a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 22nd, and now police have a picture of the suspect and hope the public can help identify him.

It happened at 35th and Paseo.

‘We’re trying to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run in which a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured,’ said Sarah Boyd, public relations specialists at the Kansas City, Mo., Police Dept.

Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.