24 Karat Cocktail

In a shaker combine ice, 1 ½ ounces vodka, 1 ounce orange-flavored liqueur, 2 ounces of peach puree, shake and strain into martini glass that has been rimmed in 24k gold flake. Top with brut champagne. Garnish with skewer of fresh raspberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini

In shaker combine ice, 2 ounces strawberry vodka, 1 ounce white chocolate liqueur, 1 ½ ounce simple syrup, shake and strain into martini glass – garnish with a chocolate covered strawberry​