LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Orlando X. Martinez, 53. Mr. Martinez, a Kansas City, Kan., resident, was last seen in Lenexa Wednesday, December 20. Mr. Martinez has not been in contact with family or friends since. He was last known to be driving a red, 2006 Mazda 6 with Kansas tag 348-KXE.

If you have seen or had contact with Mr. Martinez or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8101