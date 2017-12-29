Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Rosemary Potato Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5 pound bag yukon gold potatoes

1/4 cup olive oil

5 tablespoons rosemary, finely diced

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 pound bag pancetta

Rosemary Potato Preparation

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Strip leaves of rosemary by running fingers down the length of the stem.

Using a chef's knife, finely mince rosemary and measure out 5 tablespoons.

Weigh out 5 pounds of yukon gold potatoes and place in a colander and thoroughly wash in sink.

Using a slicer, slice potatoes into 3/16 round slices.

In mixing bowl, combine olive oil, rosemary, kosher salt, black pepper, and sliced potatoes. Mix until fully coated.

Evenly spread out potatoes onto three 1/2 sheet pans and place in convection oven for 25 minutes on low.

Once cooked, allow to cool on sheet trays.

Once cooled, transfer potatoes to 1/6 plastic pan with a lid.

Label with a 3 day hold time in accordance with labeling guidelines. Place in appropriate cooler.

Pancetta Preparation

Preheat oven to 325 degrees on low.

Evenly spread out pancetta onto a 1/2 sheet pan and place in convection oven for 20 minutes on low, stirring every 10 minutes.

Drain pancetta grease into empty can. Once grease has cooled, throw it away.

Once pancetta is cooked, allow to cool on sheet tray.