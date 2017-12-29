‘Guardian angels’ surprise cold Bates City grandma without heat with a free new furnace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATES CITY, Mo. -- Four days after Christmas, Janet Wise received a much-needed, belated gift at her mobile home in Bates City.

“I’m really happy about it," Janet Wise said. "You know somebody stepped forward to help me, and these guys are like my guardian angels."

On Wednesday, FOX 4 first learned that for more than a week, the 58-year-old grandma had been bundling up, struggling to keep warm in her freezing mobile home because her gas furnace recently went out. Having a heart condition and chronic back problems made the situation that much more difficult.

But, Friday was a much brighter -- and warmer -- day for Wise.

“I didn’t expect a turnaround this soon," she said. "I really didn’t expect anything out of all this."

“You hear it start up? That’s the sound of your new furnace,” a technician told Wise right after he finished installing a brand new furnace in her home.

Friday afternoon, Scott Baird and his compassionate, three-man crew gladly installed the furnace in Wise’s tiny trailer for free.

“Ordinarily, something like this plus installation, would cost about $3,500," Baird said. "This weather is unbearable, and I just knew we could help her."

In November, Baird started a new furnace giveaway program designed to help people in need survive the dangerous, winter months.

“Several people sent me the FOX 4 story about Janet, and I just couldn’t sleep at night knowing she was sleeping in coats and sweaters just to try to stay warm,” Baird said.

After patiently waiting for the good Samaritans to finish their good deed, Wise couldn’t stop smiling and adjusting her thermostat as she walked around her warm home.

“It feels good!" Wise said. "I finally have heat again, and I’m just thankful to those guys. They really were a God-send."

Janet Wise's daughter, Misty Wise, said the more than $1,200 donated to her mom’s Go Fund Me Page will now help Janet pay other bills.

“Now, my mom can start the new year off with a good start," Misty Wise said.

If you’d like to find out more about Scott Baird’s furnace giveaway program, just call Baird Heating and Cooling at 816-455-8257.