Hat worn by Kate Middleton to Christmas church services was made by Kansas designer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Peruvian Connection, 335 E 55th St., is seeing an uptick in its sales, thanks in part to Duchess Kate Middleton.

Fox 4's Sean McDowell stopped by the store and found the alpaca hat worn by the Duchess of Cambridge to Christmas church services.

The hat was designed by Peruvian Connection, based out of Tonganoxie but with six stores throughout the country.

"It's an alpaca fur trimmed hat. It is a luxury fiber which we've been featuring each winter. Right now it's in five colors," said Mary Anne Ellison, store manager.

