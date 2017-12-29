KC police investigating after woman reports man impersonating an officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC police are looking into a report of someone impersonating a police officer the day after Christmas.

A woman called police earlier this week after she became suspicious of a man posing as an officer who pulled her over.

She told police the man didn’t have a gun and his clothing didn’t match the KCPD uniform. He did however have a badge and name tag.

The woman said he tried to give her traffic citations for violations that didn’t occur. When she confronted the man, he returned to his dark-colored Ford SUV and left.

KC police said they reached out to local agencies with a description of the man and his vehicle. None of the departments had an officer who fit the man’s description.

Police said if you’re ever unsure if a legitimate officer is pulling you over, you can always call 911.