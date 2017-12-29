× NAACP opposes handing over Westport public sidewalks to install metal detection checkpoints to prevent violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) calls a decision made last month by Kansas City’s city council a ‘disaster waiting to happen’, and on Friday, in a news conference at Swope Parkway United Christian Church, 6140 Swope Pkwy., the group formally opposed making some sidewalks in Westport ‘private’.

The council voted in mid-December in favor of handing sidewalks over to the Westport Community Improvement District, with a vote of 8 to 5. Those in favor believe they must take action to deter violent crime on the weekends. Starting in the spring, metal detection checkpoints are expected to be in place from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on weekend nights along some areas of Westport sidewalks.

The NAACP says sidewalk privatization violates the right to walk down the street freely and could lead to discrimination.

“We do believe that when individuals have an opportunity to violate rights, whether they do it consciously or unconsciously, if the proper protection isn’t there that will happen. But we also believe that if you want to use screening devices, that’s fine. But use the screening devices at the entrances of the private businesses. Don’t take away the public streets,” said Rev. Dr. Rodney Williams, NAACP.

Instead, Williams is calling for more police saturated in the area to make more arrests during high crime hours.

The Westport Community Improvement District responded, saying the only reason it wants to prohibit weapons in Westport is to protect lives.

“The only reason Westport wants to prohibit weapons is to protect lives — while upholding the civil liberties of all who visit,” said Stacey McBride, on behalf of the Westport Community Improvement District.