Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

4 lbs. peeled, large diced sweet potato

2.5 oz. melted butter

.5 oz. honey

4.5 oz. baby arugula

2.5 oz. dried cranberries

4 oz. crumbled blue cheese

7 oz. maple citrus vinaigrette

salt and pepper

Par steam potatoes for 15 minutes, pull, drain and add to bowl.

Season potatoes with salt, pepper, pour butter and honey in and evenly mix

Place on baking sheet and cook until golden brown, around 15 minutes, cool and reserve.

Maple Citrus Vinaigrette

Combine the following:

2/3 cup apple cider vinegar

3 Tablespoons fresh lemon Juice

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon zest

3 Tablespoons Maple syrup

1 Tablespoon mustard

Slowly whisk in ½ cup extra virgin olive oil to mixture with whisk.

Season with salt and pepper to taste

Combine all remaining ingredients and cooked potatoes in to mixing bowl, toss in vinaigrette and serve.

To add a protein – 8 to 12 ounces of thinly sliced roasted or smoked turkey or chicken pairs perfectly with this salad.

​