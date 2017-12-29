Trump family disrupts long tradition of having a White House pet

WASHINGTON — Pres. Donald Trump is the first president in 150 years not to have a pet in the White House.
Bo and Sunny, the Obama family’s Portugese water dogs are two of the most famous dogs in the country.
Bo came first; then Sunny.
John Quincy Adams once had a pet alligator.
Calvin Coolidge had a bobcat, a hippo, lion calves.
Theodore Roosevelt had a one-legged chicken.
Herbert Hoover had a dog he called King Tut.
Buddy, Barney, Liberty, Him and Her, are a few of the names of White House dogs through the years.
Will Pres. Donald Trump get a pet for his family?