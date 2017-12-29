With Mega Millions and Powerball both topping $300 million, players flock to lucky KC store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Many people are hoping to strike it rich this weekend. Both Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots topped $300 million.

Although the odds for winning each are roughly 1 in 300 million, players at Kansas City's Brooklyn Mart had reason for optimism Friday.

“Did you rub those to make sure I can be special, too?" Terry Anderson asked the store clerk as she purchased tickets for each drawing.

"I sold the last one," he replied.

One lucky person won $7.3 million Wednesday on a winning Missouri Lotto ticket that has so far gone unclaimed. It's the first time anyone won that jackpot anywhere in the state in nearly seven months.

“I only stay right up the street from here, so from now on I can start coming down here to get lottery tickets," Rodney Smith said.

“I play the Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Show Me Cash," William Sanders said.

Sanders doesn’t leave it up to chance. He plays his kids birthdays in all the drawings. If somehow both tickets win Friday night, he’d win close to $700 million combined with Friday's Mega Millions jackpot at $306 million and Powerball worth $384 million.

“I would go to Vegas. That’s where I would go and get away from here because it’s too cold," Sanders said.

Anderson didn't want to jinx it by spending her winnings in her head before the drawing. She said she usually doesn’t play Powerball or Mega Millions, but headed to the store after she found out the machine spit out a winning ticket Wednesday.

“I’m going to try my luck and see," she said. "You never know. Somebody else tried their luck, so hey.”

Staff at the Brooklyn Mart said only eight Missouri Lotto tickets were sold at the store ahead of the $7.3 million drawing, and two of those non-winning tickets have already been accounted for.

The winning ticket numbers were 5-11-14-30-33-34.