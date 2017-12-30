BREAKING: Police investigating shooting in KCK on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police on Saturday said they are investigating a shooting near Valley Drive and Kansas Avenue.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted just before 5 p.m. that officers were working a shooting, noting that the “victim may not make it.”

Police described the victim as a Hispanic male in his 20s. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition. Police said they believe the shooting may have happened after an altercation in an alley at that location.

This comes just a half hour after Zeigler said that police were investigating a homicide near 9th and Barnett.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released. There is no suspect information on either case at this time.

Officers working a shooting at 12th & Kansas, victim may not make it. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 30, 2017