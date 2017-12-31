Family escapes Leawood home destroyed by fire on New Year’s Eve

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A large home in Leawood, Kan. was destroyed by flames on New Years Eve. Firefighters were called to a home in the 1100 block of Rosewood around 5 p.m. on Sunday evening.

When they arrived they found a fully involved fire with flames spilling from the homes roof.

Ten people were home at the time enjoying a family gathering. All 10 adults, children and pets made it out of the home uninjured.

“They’ve lived there, I think they moved there in like 93, They built this house too so it’s really sad but like I said we’re just so Thankful to the Lord that everyone got out safely,” said Brad Herman, the homeowner’s son-in-law who was visiting from Nebraska at the time of the fire.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours.

“We have been here a little over two hours, the cold does make a challenge for us as firefighters, but really, it has no impact on the tactics that we use to put these fires out,” said Jarrett Hawley, Deputy Chief of Operations for the Leawood Fire Department.

Chief Hawley said the department is still investigating an official cause of the blaze.