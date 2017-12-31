Kelly’s Westport Inn rings in the New Year with the Irish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kelly's Westport Inn is rocking out and getting ready to celebrate their second New Year of the night.

The Irish pub not only celebrates America's new year, but Ireland's as well.

Organizers prepared for tonight by getting ready to serve champagne, and mixed drinks flowing all night long.

They say they like to give their patrons the chance to celebrate when the Irish do.

"We do a countdown for when it’s midnight in Ireland. So, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. we have live music, and then we do a 6 p.m. countdown which would be midnight in Ireland, and then people can come in, and celebrate, and be home by nine o’clock. Miss the crowds," said co-owner Colleen Kelly.

But for those who aren't running on Irish time, there was a second countdown at midnight, and live music before and after the clock chimes 12.