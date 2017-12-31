Metro charities see record donations after tax law passed, but worry about the future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Did you make your donations to your favorite charity today? Many charities see their busiest days in the last days of the calendar year, because of the tax write-offs those donations bring.

But with the tax cut passed by President Trump earlier this month, charities worry this year's donations -- some of the largest they've ever seen -- may be the last they see.

The line outside the Goodwill at 135th in Overland Park was long and growing. From each vehicle, bulging bags emerged, filled with memories. The sentiment from each vehicle was the same: generous, and itemized.

"This is New Year's Eve," said Kevin Bentley, the interim CEO of Goodwill for Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas, "which for us, is the biggest donation day of the entire year."

On an average day, the Goodwill in Overland Park would see about 200 donations. On December 31, 2017, the store expected to see more than 700.

"The tax cut law that was just passed will have an effect on charitable contributions and non-profits across the US," said Bentley.

Metro charities agree, the sheer size of donations this year (this week) trumps years past. That, in large part, is due to the tax cut signed into law by President Trump earlier this month.

Among other things, it increases the standard deduction in 2018. Charities fear fewer people may donate to non-profits next year, which means fewer dollars going to charities nationwide.

"Thirteen billion fewer dollars, potentially," explained Bentley. "And we know Americans are still generous, and they will still give."

He continued, "today is a testament. On New Year's Eve, with 6 degree temperatures, people are out in droves. waiting in line two hours before we open, to donate, to get that magic receipt."

So while all the donations are appreciated for 2018, the rubber will really meet the road in 2019.

All is not lost, said Bentley. The house and the senate both have proposals to allow charitable contributions to still be made on standardized tax deductions - above line.