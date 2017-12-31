Suspect carjacks mom; flees with 1-year-old baby still inside car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A terrifying situation for one metro mother came to a peaceful resolution Sunday, after she said a man carjacked her and made off with her vehicle with a baby still inside.

Police were called to the area of 35th and Prospect just after 11 a.m. on a report of a carjacking. Officers made contact with a woman who said the suspect forced himself into her car, forcing her and her two children out, leaving a one and a half year old baby boy still inside.

She said the suspect disregarded her pleas to get the child, and drove away with the child inside.

Just after noon, KCPD was notified by Belton police that the vehicle had been found in Belton with the baby inside.

The boy is now reunited safely with his mother.

