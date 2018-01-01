28-year-old Independence man killed in crash just after midnight on New Year’s Day

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man died Monday after driving through a Clinton County intersection and crashing into a hedge post.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brandon M. Scott was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Officials said the 28-year-old’s car failed to stop at the intersection of Route A and Route H near Turney, Missouri, and hit a nearby hedge post. The car came to rest on the driver’s side.

According to the crash report, Scott was not wearing a seat belt.