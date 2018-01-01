College football fans fill metro bars, restaurants to cheer on teams in Rose and Sugar bowl games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Many college football fans will tell you New Year's Day is the best day of the year.

This year featured big-time programs in several bowls and four teams competing for their spots in the National Championship.

On Monday night, Alabama took on Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, and earlier in the day, Oklahoma squared off against Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

The University of Oklahoma boasts 1,800 Kansas City-area alumni. More than 100 packed Tanner's Bar and Grill in Lenexa for the game.

"Obviously you can see tonight, everyone is out here," Amanda Ford said. "There’s a nice little following we have to meet with those Jayhawkers, you know."

“It’s an awesome way to spend New Year's Day," said Earleen Parks, president of the OU Club of Kansas City.

Proceeds from a prize giveaway at the watch party helped support two scholarships to the University of Oklahoma each year.

The University of Georgia may be a lot farther away, but their fans gathered to cheer on their squad, too, at Char Bar in Westport.

“It doesn’t matter where you go in the United States, if there’s a Georgia fan, we will find each other," Dawn Beck said.

The battle for a spot in the National Championship was also for bragging rights.

“There’s a lot of people I know that are Oklahoma fans," Lindsey McFeteridge said. "Being out in the Midwest, we want to win this extra bad, too."

Georgia topped Oklahoma 54-48 in a double overtime thriller. As of 11 p.m. the Alabama-Clemson game was still going on.