Driver killed in fiery crash at Grandview Road & 98th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after a fiery crash in the early hours Monday, police said.

A white GMC Yukon traveling north through a curvy stretch of Grandview Road just after 4 a.m. when the driver lost control and went off the roadway near 98th Terrace.

The vehicle sheared off a wooden utility pole and slammed into a tree, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

The driver — the only occupant — died at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released.