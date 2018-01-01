Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greek Salsa with Pita Chips

Makes 12 servings (1/2 cup per serving)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. sugar

1/4 c. red wine vinegar

1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

2 c. tomato, diced

2 c. cucumber, diced

½ c. pitted Kalamata olives, chopped

½ c. red onion, diced

½ c. Feta cheese, crumbled

8 pita rounds

Make dressing:

In a bowl, combine garlic, oregano, sugar, red wine vinegar, and olive oil.

Make salsa:

In a large bowl, add the rest of the ingredients and toss with dressing to coat. Chill for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut each pita round in half, then split to separate halves. Cut each pita section into four wedges. (Each pita round will make 16 wedges.) Place wedges on baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp.

Nutrition Information per serving: 157 Calories; 7g Fat (2g Saturated); 4g Protein; 20g Carbohydrate; 2g Fiber; 262mg Sodium.

Source: adapted from delish.com