KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police were on the scene investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police said a man in his 20s was found dead at 29th and Longwood in KCK Monday morning.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted, “it saddens me to report that we had our first homicide for 2018 at 2:30am at 29th & Longwood.”

It saddens me to report that we had our first homicide for 2018 at 2:30am at 29th & Longwood. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) January 1, 2018

Police did not release further details. FOX 4 will update this story as information becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.