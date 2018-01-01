One minute apart, two KC metro families welcome first baby boy and baby girl of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was the first day of the year for most people, but for a few in the metro area -- it was the first day of their lives!

Logan Garcia was born at Truman Medical Center at 12:08 a.m. and Baby Girl Bodine was born at North Kansas City Hospital at 12:09 a.m.

"I came in with the impression that I was going to leave in an hour, like about an hour or so, and then that's when they told me I was actually going into labor," Logan's mom Mayra Gonzalez said.

She didn't expect to have her baby on New Years Day, but he made quite an entrance.

"I can't believe it," Gonzalez said. "I'm still in shock that I'm not pregnant, and then just being the whole New Year's baby thing -- I just feel very blessed."

Logan was born six weeks early at 33 weeks, but both baby and mom are healthy and happy. His new big sister Isabella is more than excited to meet him.

But just one minute later, Baby Girl Bodine entered the world in North Kansas City to April and Jared Bodine.

"We ended up coming in at 11, and she was born an hour later, so things went fast," April Bodine said.

Baby Girl Bodine doesn't have a name yet, but mom and dad are thinking of Jade or Ada.

"We think she came into this world with a bang, being the first baby, and we're excited to get to know her and see who she is," April said.

The early deliveries of both babies came as a surprise, but ones their parents are grateful for.

"I wasn't expecting him, but he was very fast," Gonzalez said. "So I just hope that he slows down because if he's this fast now, I can`t imagine how he's going to be growing up."

"She made it fun," April Bodine said, "definitely the funnest new year we've had."

Since both babies came unexpectedly, neither couple's families were in town. They are looking forward to introducing the new member of their families.