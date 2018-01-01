Residents evacuated from Olathe care facility as safety precaution after pipe reportedly bursts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- It was a tough New Year’s night for the residents and staff at Azria Health.

A reported ruptured pipe caused problems for the long-term care facility in Olathe.

An Olathe police spokesman told Fox 4 that just after 7 p.m. Monday, someone from the facility called the police, saying they were evacuating residents due to a pipe burst.

Employees said, due to privacy laws, they could not tell Fox 4 News what exactly happened, but did confirm some residents were evacuated from the 147-bed facility as a safety precaution.

Officials have not said where the apparent ruptured pipe was located.