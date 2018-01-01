Without electricity or heat, KC family forced out of home, waiting for landlord to make repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s the coldest week of the winter so far, but one east Kansas City family is steaming mad.

Eric Fudala and his family said they’ve been without heat the entire weekend, which saw the metro’s weather plunge into sub-zero conditions.

Fudala said his family home, a rental property that sits near 58th Street and Mersington, has lost power twice this week, including last Thursday morning when a KCP&L electrician discovered the house’s electric meter was burned and ruined.

“This is all melted out,” Fudala said, gesturing toward the meter on the home’s north side. “This is exactly why there’s no power in the house.”

Fudala and his fiancée, Christen Fonteyne, have three children and three dogs, none of whom can stay in the house because it's as cold inside as the weather is outside.

“This is the worst," Fonteyne told Fox 4 News. "Below zero outside. Heaters can't even warm you up. We tried."

The family has been forced to stay in a hotel, which Fudala’s employer has been paying for, Fudala said. Meanwhile, Fudala is paying $800 monthly rent.

“The KCP&L guy had told me the entrance wire to the meter was actually melted to the side of the pipe coming into the side of the fuse box,” Fudala said.

A leaky pipe in the ceiling over Fudala’s living room has frozen solid, leaving a long series of icicles hanging inside the house. Fudala said it all goes back to the burned-out box, where that KCP&L electrician was required to disconnect power to the house -- rather than risk a fire hazard.

“The electrician said, 'Well, here's the problem. You're not getting enough voltage in the house,'” Fudala told FOX 4 News on Monday.

Jeremy McNeive, a spokesperson for KCP&L, says it’s the landlord’s responsibility to replace meter boxes and the metal cans in which they’re mounted. Fudala said his landlord is slow to help, and it would cost $700 to restore the electric meter.

“I get a text back (from the landlord) saying how this is my fault because I run electric heaters, which obviously, I didn't have much of a choice,” Fudala said.

“This has been a nightmare,” said Fontenye, the mother of a six-month-old preemie.

“She didn't seem to care. She was home, fine with her family,” Fontenye said. “She needs to take responsibility. Something needs to be done.”

FOX 4 News is not identifying the owner of the Fudala’s home. The landlord told FOX 4 News via telephone on Monday that Fudala waited too long to inform her of the broken furnace, and now, on a national holiday, she’s having trouble locating a licensed electrician.

“I’m doing my best,” she said.

Fudala said he’s sent his three dogs to stay with friends and family members in various parts of Kansas City, and he won’t bring them home until the heat is restored.