2 men killed after being trapped in grain elevator near Wichita, officials say

WICHITA, Kan. — Two men trapped in a bin in a grain elevator in south Wichita died Tuesday, officials say.

Sedgwick County authorities said the two workers were buried under about 25 feet of grain Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wichita Eagle.

Crews were on scene for several hours as they worked to recover the men’s bodies.

Around 5 p.m., the workers were removed from the grain elevator. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not said how the fatal accident happened.