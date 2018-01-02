Body camera video shows squirrel attacking police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROCKPORT, N.Y. -- A close encounter between a police officer and squirrel was caught on camera inside a home in upstate New York.

Officers were called to the home northwest of Rochester on Dec. 29 for reports of a squirrel in the kitchen, eating cookies.

Police released bodycam footage of the whole ordeal on Facebook.

The officers enter the kitchen to find music blaring. A woman can be heard on the video telling them the squirrel turned the music on.

Suddenly, the squirrel drops down from the ceiling onto a table and launches itself at one of the officers.

The squirrel then runs out of the room leaving the officers laughing hysterically.

"Officers Sime and Dawson arrived on scene but were not at all expecting the warm welcome they would receive from the squirrel," police wrote on Facebook.

The officers finally captured the critter and released it unharmed. The officers were not injured.

"Brockport Police will always go the extra mile to help their residents," the Facebook post concluded.