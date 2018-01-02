Dozens of patients removed from Olathe rehab facility after pipe burst still have not returned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Dozens of patients from an Olathe rehabilitation center started off the new year by being forced out in the cold

According to police, a pipe burst at Olathe's Azria Health, near Flaming and Fountain, Monday, and the patients who were evacuated have still not returned.

A spokesperson for the Olathe Police Department told Fox 4 that just after 7 p.m. Monday, someone from the facility called police to say they were evacuating dozens patients as a safety precaution. There was concern that the busted pipe would impact the heating system, but an employee at Azria Health tells Fox 4 that all the patients were able to get out of the facility and the heating system was never impacted.

Because of privacy laws the facility cannot release many details, but they did say the pipe that burst has been repaired. They have not said when the patients will return.

More than two dozen vans were on site to remove the patients. The video above shows them being moved.