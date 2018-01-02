Grandview police investigating after man found dead in ditch near 71 Highway

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are investigating Tuesday after a truck driver found a man’s body in a ditch in Grandview, officials say.

Police were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 12800 block of E. Access Road, near 71 Highway, in Grandview after someone found the body face down in the ditch, Grandview Police Sgt. Dean Van Winkle said.

Investigators believe the man was in his 50s. Police are still waiting for an official cause of death from the medical examiner but said there wasn’t anything suspicious about the man’s death.

Police have not released the man’s identity yet.