Is “American Made” a quality product? “Battle of the Sexes” score an ace? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Does Tom Cruise's charisma elevate a bizarre true story about gun running and drug smuggling? Is the film version of the world's most famous tennis match worth courting? Don't download until you get the lowdown from Russ and Shawn!

1) AMERICAN MADE (R)

Universal

“American Made” tells an astonishing true story in a sly, decadent way. Tom Cruise is solid as a former TWA pilot who, in the 1980s, was recruited by the CIA to do aerial surveillance in Central America, only to become involved in drug smuggling, gun running and government corruption.

The movie revels in its moral ambiguity, forcing us to root for Tom even though we know he’s an utter reprobate.

Shawn says, “Tom Cruise is perfect in this exhilarating drug tale.”

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

2) BATTLE OF THE SEXES (PG-13)

Fox Searchlight

One the most watched sporting events of all time is celebrated in the crowd-pleasing comic drama, “The Battle of the Sexes.” Emma Stone and Steve Carell star as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, who, in 1973, faced off on the tennis court in a battle with significant social implications.

The stars are appealing even if the movie is a little unfocused. “The Battle of the Sexes” doesn’t ace the story, but it’s a match worth approaching.

Shawn says, “The mixed tone drove me nuts. And lack of focus made what could have been great, basically feel like a TV movie of the week.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags