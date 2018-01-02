Kansas Gov. Brownback to deliver State of the State speech, won’t resign until new post confirmed

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says he’ll deliver budget and school funding proposals next week and won’t resign before he’s confirmed by the U.S. Senate to an ambassador’s post.

Brownback said during an Associated Press interview Tuesday that he’ll give the annual State of the State address Jan. 9.

Looking forward to another great legislative session. I will remain Governor until confirmed by the US Senate. #ksleg — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) January 2, 2018

He also said the budget and school funding proposals will be his, though Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer had more input than usual.

President Donald Trump nominated Brownback in July for U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The Senate didn’t vote on his nomination by the end of the year, but Brownback said he expects his appointment to be resubmitted.

Colyer’s influence on budget matters and his appointment of a Cabinet secretary in November prompted questions about whether Brownback had ceded some power.