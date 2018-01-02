So long, Sunflower State: Kansas ranks in top 5 most-moved-from states in 2017, study finds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas was a popular state to leave in 2017, a new study says.

The Sunflower State was ranked No. 5 on a list of the most-moved-from states in 2017. That means more residents moved out of Kansas than into the state. Specifically, 57 percent of Kansas moves were outbound.

The No. 5 ranking is based on a study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods moving company, that compares inbound and outbound state moves to the state’s overall moves.

Kansas followed a regional trend. The Midwest, in general, also saw more residents going than coming with 55 percent outbound moves. The No. 1 most-moved-from state? Illinois, followed by New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

On the other side of the state line, Missouri was fairly balanced. According to the study, 51 percent of moves were leaving the Show Me State.

For the first time, Vermont was the No. 1 most moved to state in 2017. Nearly 68 percent of the Green Mountain State’s moves were inbound.

But overall, Americans are moving West and South — to states like Oregon, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama.