Suspect faces charges including kidnapping after stealing mother’s car with baby still inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man faces charges in the New Year’s Eve carjacking in which he allegedly took off with a woman’s car with her baby still in the back seat.

Kenneth A. Alexander, 37, is charged with child kidnapping and stealing a motor vehicle.

Court records state that on Sunday just after 11 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call near 35th and Prospect Avenue.

At the scene, a mother, with three of her kids ages 9, 8, and 2, said an unknown man with a handgun forced “them” out of her 2009 black Jeep Patriot. She said one of her kids pleaded with the man that the 1-year-old baby was still in the back seat, but he drove away with the child inside.

The suspect, identified as Alexander, later pulled up to a Belton police officer who was on N. Scott Street on an unrelated call. Alexander told the officer he has just stolen the car and wanted directions to 57th and Brooklyn. At that point, the officer placed Alexander under arrest and saw the child in the back seat.

Court records say Alexander told the officer the child was his stepson and his name was “Johnny Cash.” He then told the officer he took the vehicle from 35th and Prospect at a hair salon after an altercation with his girlfriend. Police dispatch informed the officer of the carjacking/kidnapping that occurred in Kansas City.

The mother told police that she drove to Mid-K Beauty Salon and left the kids in the car while she went into the store for several minutes. She said her 8-year-old ran into the store and told her a man was trying to take the vehicle.

The 9-year-old told police she was in the front seat when the suspect got into the driver’s seat. The girl told the man she didn’t know him, and got out and tried to grab the 1-year-old from the back seat. She said Alexander told her she couldn’t get the child and drove away.

At the time of Alexander’s arrest, Belton police said he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, possibly PCP, according to court records. At the East Patrol Detention Center, Alexander became combative, fought with multiple officers, and was transferred to Jackson County jail.