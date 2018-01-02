Two recent unsolved downtown Kansas City, Kan., homicides happen within earshot of police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police are investigating a pair of recent KCK homicides in an area you might not expect. Each happened downtown, within a block of the police department's headquarters or the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, Rolando Mitchell was sitting in his downtown Kansas City, Kansas, home at 9th and Barnett.

“All of a sudden you just hear an AK-47 or just an automatic rifle going off," he said.

An unidentified Hispanic man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“It’s just a block away from the police station, and you thought it would be particularly safe," Ray Andrus said.

In late November, Tanna Moyer was shot and killed at 7th and Armstrong near a parking garage. That garage is within a block of the police department, sheriff’s office, courthouse, city hall, 7th Street Casino and the Minnestota Avenue shopping corridor.

“Regardless of where it’s occurring in our portion of the city, whether it’s downtown or in the neighborhood, it’s a concern for us," said Richard Mabion, president of the Kansas City Kansas Chapter of the NAACP.

The NAACP said it’s partnering with El Centro and the Economic Opportunity Foundation this year to go after grants for job training and placement.

“Why? Violence and homicides and crime is an issue of people suffering the consequences of people not having opportunities in life," Mabion said.

Both of the downtown homicides remain unsolved. Tuesday would have been Moyer’s 28th birthday.