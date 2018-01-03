UPDATE: 5-month-old baby girl found safe after car stolen near Springfield, Mo.

UPDATE: The 5-month-old baby girl who was abducted Wednesday night has been found safe, officials say.

The vehicle was found in Christian County on Route NN with the baby located safely inside. The suspect has not been located yet.

Original story:

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 5-month-old baby girl who was abducted after someone stole the car she was in.

Carol A. Day, a 5-month-old baby girl, was abducted around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a Kum & Go gas station in Rogersville, Missouri, which is just southeast of Springfield.

Police said the baby was secured in a car seat in an unoccupied car at the gas station when the car was stolen.

Officials do not have any suspect information at this time, but the stolen vehicle was a black 2007 Chevrolet Impala with the Missouri license plate DC43G. The car was last seen westbound on Highway 60 from Highway 125.

Carol has brown hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion and was wearing a pink and cream-colored sleeper with the word “lovable” on the front. Beneath the sleeper she was wearing a onesie with the phrase, “Grandpa is the best.” She also has a “Frozen” movie blanket with her.

Anyone who sees Carol or the stolen vehicle or has any information about the Amber Alert is asked to immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 417-868-4040.